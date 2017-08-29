Italian trade show REAS joins forces with Interschutz

Published:  29 August, 2017

The revamped exhibition and conference aims to become Italy’s flagship exhibition for rescue services, civil defence and fire prevention.

The agreement to stage jointly the event has been officially announced by REAS organiser Centro Fiera di Montichiari and Deutsche Messe, the organisation behind the German mega-show Interschutz.

REAS powered by Interschutz will take place 6 to 8 October 2017 at the Montichiari exhibition centre.

Over 23,000 visitors are expected at this year’s event, in addition to around 200 exhibitors.

A programme of conferences, workshops, technical seminars and demonstrations will be on offer, with input from the German Fire Protection Association (vfdb) and the Munich-based German Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW).

