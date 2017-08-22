F&R Q3 2017 has been published

Published:  24 August, 2017

Fire and Rescue Magazine has been published. Read your digital issue now.

What  is covered in Fire and Rescue Q3, 2017

  • PPE: The next ten years of product development for firefighter boots, gloves and helmets may depend as much on our approach to firefighting as it does on technological advances.
  • PPE: Safety Region Haaglanden in The Netherlands has taken considerable steps to ensure the safety of its firefighters, developing a stringent policy designed to protect operational staff from the harmful effects of combustion products.
  • Foams, powders gels: Is it possible to achieve closure on sites contaminated by PFAS? If so, how? This was the question addressed by Dr Peter Nadebaum of GHD at a seminar in London in July.
  • Foams, powders, gels: Jerry Borowski of The Solberg Company provides a guide to the four categories of foam hardware components that have evolved to meet the needs of fire safety professionals since their commercial introduction in the 1950s.
  • High volume pumps: An automatic high-volume hose recovery unit for easy recovery after large-scale incidents has been developed by Hytrans Fire Systems.
  • Wildfire pumps: A new upgrade on a portable pump has been specifically designed to meet the needs of wildland firefighters facing fires of every-growing size and intensity.
  • Wildfire TICS: New research using thermal imaging cameras is improving our understanding of how forest fires behave and have the potential to aid firefighters in containment and mop up.
  • Wildfirefighting: Portugal suffered its most devastating wildfire in June 2017, which led to the deaths of 64 people. F&R highlights both the challenges faced by firefighters and the possible failings in the incident response management that may have contributed to the scale of the tragedy.
  • Mass casualty incident response: A new operational concept for responding to active shooter and mass casualty incidents could improve interoperability and save lives by ensuring victims receive medical attention sooner, says Michael Traylor.
  • Hazmat training: A new development is transforming training for hazmat technicians, enabling instructors to replicate real-life scenarios in a way that was just not possible before.
  • ARFF: F&R profiles the firefighters at  Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade, Serbia.
  • Interoperability: A recent conference on mutual aid outlined the benefits to governments and industry from public-private partnership models.
  • Interoperability: A pioneering new partnership is underway in Hampshire, UK, that will see local police and firefighters work together to search for high-risk missing persons.
  • PSB Project: The UK Government’s Fire Reform Agenda will lead to the formation of a standards body for the fire and rescue services in England.

Click here or on the cover to read F&R Q3, 2017. For a PDF version click here.

Coming up in F&R Q4 2017

Copy deadline for F&R Q4 is October 16.

Advertising deadline is November 3

Regulars:

•Product News

•Events

•Fire Ninja

Specialist Focus:

•Water Rescue

• CAFs & Foam Proportioning

Systems

Equipment:

•Extrication Rescue Tools

•Foams, Powders & Gels

•Vehicles

•Hoses, Nozzles & Monitors

•PPE

Training:

•ARFF Training

Bonus Distribution:

•Intersec Dubai, UAE

•AFOA UK

Editorial guidelines

To submit editorial for Fire and Rescue please send in word or text documents accompanied by a separate selection of pictures in high resolution (300 dpi/1mb). For large file transfer, use www.wetransfer.com. For by-lined articles, please send a headshot (high res) and a small bio (150 words).

Every editorial is published on its merit for the readers and at the discretion of the editor.

The editor, Ann-Marie Knegt can be contacted on am.knegt@hgluk.com, 0044 (0) 1935 374001.

To advertise contact Kelly Francis k.francis@hgluk.com

Calendar