CFOA Command and Control Conference

Published:  23 August, 2017

CFOA has announced that this year’s NFCC’s 2017 Command and Control Conference will be held on 25-26 September, at the Oulton Hall in Leeds.

The event will promote a collaborative approach to command and control with representatives and presentations from the Police and the Civil Contingencies Secretariat. Whilst the conference will remain fire centric, it will provide an opportunity to consider and discuss command and control in a multi-agency setting.

The conference will incorporate a variety of topics including the challenges and future of Incident Command, multi-agency decision-making, MTFA command and control and presentations from experts such as Dr Rob Macfarlane on the UK Central Government’s Response and Expectations in Emergencies. Delegates will benefit from case studies and subsequent learning from major incidents response.  A representative from Paris Fire Brigade will deliver a first-hand account from the Parisian Fire service on their response to the terrorist attacks in Paris.

The conference begins at 10 am on 25 September and closes with lunch on 26 September.  A networking dinner will be held on the evening of 25th.  Places can be booked by clicking here.

