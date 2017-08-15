Panther prepares for landing

Paris, Dubai and Vienna to experience the power of the first new Panther 8x8s.

The flagship aircraft rescue and fire-fighting vehicle will deliver better driving and extinguishing power, higher occupant safety and more comfort than its predecessor, says its manufacturer Rosenbauer.

The 52-t Panther 8x8 has a top speed of over 135km/h and carries 19,000l of extinguishing agent comprising 16,800l water, 2,200l foam compound and 500kg powder or CO2. Its two 700hp Euro 5 engines enable it to accelerate from 0 to 80 km/h in less than 25 seconds – even faster with the Euro 6-engine option.

A number of improvements have been made to the latest model such as a reworked drive with a quicker switch between pump-and-roll and drive modes. To provide better stability the weight and axle load distribution have been modified and the centre of gravity has been lowered, says Rosenbauer.

The new Panther features a new pump that provides 10,000l of water per minute at 10 bar, with a range of monitor options. These include the new RM80 roof turret with an output rate of up to 9,000l/min and a throw of 100m for water and 90m for foam; as well as the new RM35 with up to 4,750l/min and throw of 85m (water) and 76m (foam).

For fires near ground level the RM35 can be mounted on a swivelling bumper boom turret installed in the underride protection. For firefighting from an elevated position the vehicle can be equipped with a Stinger boom with a 20m reach.

Comfort and safety have not suffered at the expense of extra power; storage and crew space have been increased in the cabin; visibility has been magnified through larger cabin windows and a thinner A-pillar; occupant safety proved via crash tests carried out as per the UN ECE R29/3.

The first vehicles of the new generation will be delivered to Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle, Dubai International Airport and Vienna-Schwechat.