Tall building fires at the Emergency Services Show

Processes and procedures for fire safety and firefighting in tall buildings will be a focus for this year’s ESS.

In the Lessons Learnt seminar theatre the founder of the Tall Building Fire Safety Network, Russ Timpson will present a session on tall building fires in the wake of the recent Grenfell Tower fire.

In the outside exhibition area Emergency One/Clan Tools will demonstrate the high reach of its turntable ladders. Crofton Engineering, specialist fabricator and installer of fire training buildings and live fire simulators, will present its most recent UK installations, including a high-rise tower commissioned by Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service.

Free to attend for all those working in fire prevention and rescue, including industrial brigades and overseas visitors, the Emergency Services Show enables visitors to see and handle the latest fire-fighting equipment as well as speak to leading training providers.

The event, which returns to Hall 5 at the NEC, Birmingham, UK 20-21 September, features over 400 exhibitors, live demonstrations of vehicles and equipment and a full programme of CPD-accredited seminars covering PPE, research and development, innovations and the health and safety.

The NEC is linked to Birmingham International Station and Birmingham Airport and is directly accessible from the UK motorway network. Entry to the exhibition and seminars, as well as parking, is free: to register for free entry visit www.emergencyuk.com.