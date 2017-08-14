Panthers for Gibraltar Airport

Three new 6×6 trucks and one 4×4 Panther will be delivered in early 2018, all incorporating Euro VI engines. The three 6×6 Panthers are to include the ‘Stinger’ high reach extendable turret and rear-steer axles to ensure maximal efficiency in deployment and ability.

‘The team and I are extremely excited to be working with Gibraltar Airport on this project,’ said Rosenbauer UK managing director Oliver North. ‘We are also equally excited at the prospect of delivering the pinnacle of ARFF machines, at the absolute cutting edge of technology. Any Panther from Rosenbauer is world-class in its own right, but Gibraltar’s specification, including the ‘Stinger’ HRET, makes these appliances all the more special.’



North concluded: ‘We now look forward to executing an efficient build programme specific to Gibraltar’s high expectations, and are confident in completing a wholly successful project to the highest possible standard.’