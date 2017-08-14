New driver trainer truck for Surrey FRS

Published:  14 August, 2017

A driver training vehicle that can be used for conventional truck training and fire appliance training, as well as functioning as an incident support unit, has been developed by Surrey Fire and Rescue Service.

The vehicle is based on a Scania P 320 DB4x2 chassis equipped with a Scania safety crew cab, and its development is the outcome of a detailed examination of operational needs.


‘Previously, we relied on a regular truck for Category C training with trainees then progressed to one of our front line fire appliances for emergency fire appliance driver (EFAD) training,’ explains Rory Coulter, head of logistics for Surrey FRS. ‘Now, one truck serves both purposes, with the added bonus that we have an additional vehicle which can be used as a frontline incident support unit as and when needed.’


In addition to providing training for its firefighters and on-call firefighters, Surrey FRS also has a number of contracts to train drivers from other emergency services. In addition to Category C and EFAD training, Surrey's training is accredited by the Institute of Advanced Motorists. This enables successful trainees to gain automatic membership to the Institute.


The FRS already has 31 Scania vehicles in its fleet – 24 water tenders, three tankers, two aerial platforms, and two training vehicles. The new training vehicle is based on an 18-tonne, 320-horsepower Scania chassis. The all-steel,five-seat Scania crew cab has a computer and monitor in front of the three rear seats, which enables this area of the vehicle to be used as a mobile training room so instruction can be given to trainees without returning to the classroom.

