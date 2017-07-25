Emergency Management for Airports Summit

How to prepare for and avoid emergencies at airports will be the focus of the 2017 Emergency Management for Airports Summit from 10-13 October. The event will also cover how to provide support for affected passengers and airport stakeholders as well as how to resume airport operations as quickly as possible after an incident.

Emergencies that occur in an airport not only lead to flight delays and cause major disruption for millions of passengers, but they can also result in loss of life and damage to a nation’s economy and reputation. Organised by Equip Global, the Emergency Management for Airports Summit will see presentations from authorities involved in recent airport accidents and emergencies, sharing what they have learned and lessons for the future.

Participants at the event can expect a packed programme featuring case study presentations on planning for, responding to and recovering from emergencies associated with bomb threats, mass shooting, marauding attacks, firefighting and aircraft rescue, and hangar and terminal fires.

Best practice will be shared by speakers from a wide range of international airports, including Fort-Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, Brussels Airport, Munich Airport, Heathrow Airport, London City Airport, ICAO, Cathay Pacific, Airpol, Amsterdam Airport, Dubai Airport, Frankfurt Airport, Copenhagen Airport, Malta International Airport and much more.

Several organisations will also be sharing firefighting mitigation measures, including responses to recent incidents, including an aircraft accident, hangar fire and terminal fire. They will also execute a full-scale exercise designed to increase an airport’s capacity to handle an aircraft emergency. Grab your chance to watch unreleased footage on preparing for, managing and restoring airport operations after ‘aircraft accident imminent’ at one of the event workshops.

In addition, global emergency planners will share proven strategies in enhancing crisis communication, executing emergency exercises, providing welfare arrangements for passengers, resilience building and business continuity plans. Speakers will present proven strategies to increase emergency preparedness, respond safely and rapidly to any emergency, and minimise interruptions to airports after an incident.

The event is targeted at airport emergency planners, airport fire and police, local fire and police authorities, airline emergency planners, terminal/airside operations and airport emergency medical services.

