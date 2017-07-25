The Specialist Supplier of Quality PPE and Rescue Equipment to Emergency Services

Vimpex is a specialist supplier of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) & Safety Equipment, Technical Rescue products, thermal imaging and Power Solutions to the Paramedic, Rescue, Police, Military and associated markets.

Our expertise in sourcing high quality and dependable products is highly valued by our emergency service customers. We aim to provide quality products at competitive prices, fast delivery and offer exceptional after-sales service.

Our team is trained in the demonstration, service and repair of all tools and equipment we sell. We are official service and warranty repair agents for all petrol and electric Makita products, Paratech rescue equipment, as well Ogura Rescue and Industrial Tools

Vimpex only sells products we can repair and maintain. All our staff are trained in the correct and safe use, maintenance and repair of the products we sell. All products feature long warranties which are fully supported by Vimpex, its suppliers, its subsidiaries and its distributors. We take service and maintenance seriously and understand that professional products require professional support.

We like our products to be used for the purposes they were designed - that’s to save people’s lives and to make our users and the public safer. Our experience tells us that those trained in the use of the tools and products we sell utilise them more effectively, efficiently and most importantly safely.



Vimpex can offer training courses appropriate to the products we sell. Training courses are supplied by UK Police Forces and Fire Services and are delivered by UK trained personnel. For more information go to www.vimpex.co.uk or call us on +44 (0) 1702 216999.

Our products include:

Pacific Firefighting, Paramedic and Rescue Helmets

Pacific Helmets boast the widest range of professional safety helmets available with more options offered than any other manufacturer.

Völkl Professional Firefighting & Rescue Boots

Völkl professional firefighting and rescue boots are renowned for their comfort, durability and performance.

Athena FX1 MAX Firefighter Glove

Representing the latest and most modern development in firefighting gloves in recent years, Athena's FX MAX Glove uses PBI MAX - the strongest and most flexible outer shell fabric in the world.



Adaro ADALIT Safety Torches

High-performance rechargeable LED safety torches from Adaro are designed for the emergency services and other demanding professionals.

Paratech Technical Rescue Equipment

Paratech manufactures an ever-increasing number of emergency service, industrial and law enforcement products that Lift, Shift, Stabilise, Contain and Penetrate.

Seek Thermal Imaging

The Seek CompactPRO is a high-performance thermal imaging camera designed to work with both Apple and Android smartphones. The Reveal is a small but powerful handheld thermal imaging camera designed for many emergency service applications.

Flir Thermal Imaging

When you need it most a thermal imaging camera is indispensable – Flir thermal imaging cameras are vital tools that help you quickly visualise your surroundings, locate hot spots, and save lives.

Ogura Portable Hydraulic Rescue Tools

Ogura was the first manufacturer in the world to have developed a full range of truly portable, lightweight and powerful battery powered hydraulic cutting, spreading and lifting tools. These tools are in use worldwide by rescue, military, police and security services.

Makita Rescue Tools

Vimpex works very closely with Makita UK to provide sales and support for Makita power tools used by Fire Services and Police Forces. Vimpex is an official service and warranty repair agent for all petrol and electric Makita products.

Courant Rescue ropes and rope accessories

Vimpex works with Courant to offer the widest range of static ropes and rope accessories on the market. Rope access workers and rope rescue emergency teams require especially solid, ergonomic and reliable products that offer comfort and ease of use while being responsive and efficient. Courant set the highest standards in the world in safety at height.

Blowhard PPV Fans

Blowhard portable PPV fans can be deployed quickly due to its dual power source - built in Li-ion rechargeable battery or external mains power. It can be used effectively when no mains power is available and is much quicker to setup than conventional fans, allowing firefighters to enter a building more rapidly.

Cutters Edge Rescue Saws

The Cutters Edge range of rescue-ready petrol saws is available in the UK exclusively through Vimpex Ltd. Vimpex staff are on hand to train, maintain and demonstrate these excellent tools.

Leader Life Detectors/Locators & Communication

LEADER has greatly simplified the use of search and rescue equipment, now providing modern, efficient and reliable support during search and rescue operations. With LEADER products, you can find victims EASIER, FASTER and SAFER than ever before!