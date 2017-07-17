Lighting up remote areas

A remote-area lighting system that is certified for use in every high-hazard environment has been launched by Peli.

The new 9455Z0 is the only remote-area lighting system to hold certifications for European ATEX Zone 0 (Cat. 1), IECEx ia and North American CI, D1.

According to the manufacturer the compact 7.3kg portable area lighting system is easy to set up and its safety certifications make it suitable for working in the oil & gas sectors as well as in first response, pharmaceutical and other high-hazard industries.

Its LEDs radiate 1,600 lumens on a high setting and 800 in low, the latter extending the run time up to 10 hours. Powered by a maintenance-free rechargeable battery, the system offers a 125º wide beam spread. It also features a telescoping mast that extends to 80cm, a 360º articulating light array and a wide handle for gloved-grip and transport.

With an extremely durable, water-resistant (IP54) polymer construction, the 9455Z0 RALS is available in safety yellow colour.