Lessons in risk

Insurance company takes loss-prevention training to a new level with state-of-the-art training centre.

FM Global has opened a new learning facility in Norwood, Massachusetts, where employees and customers can explore property-loss prevention and insurance-related training through specially designed classrooms.

The 2,500m2, US$15 million FM Global Learning Centre more than doubles the size of the company’s Norwood training facilities to a total of 3,715m2.

The entire facility incorporates active learning classrooms, technology-packed breakout rooms, a collaborative space, interactive whiteboards, surface computing, and 12 Simzone experiential areas, including a warehouse and data centre designed to replicate clients’ properties.

Multiple property risk simulations can be created on site and students can learn about common risks such as fire, ignitable liquid, natural hazards, equipment malfunction and electrical breakdown. There are also labs dealing with roof and wall construction as well as hazards associated with combustible dust and flammable gases.

In addition, clients, students and subject-matter experts will be able to video conference with the FM Global Learning Centre from anywhere in the world and share real-life lessons.

“This investment in next-generation collaborative learning is going to pay huge dividends through the education of our employees and clients who either walk through or virtually connect to these classrooms,” said Thomas Lawson, FM Global’s president and chief executive officer. “Learners will receive world-leading training on what it takes to protect properties from ever-evolving hazards.”

Prior to the expansion, the Simzone was recognized in 2014 by Business Insurance magazine with an innovation award, which acknowledges the most innovative new products and services for risk managers.

A video of the new facilities can be viewed here.