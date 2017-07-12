Fire & Rescue partners with Flood Expo 2017

Published:  12 July, 2017

Fire & Rescue magazine has joined forces with the Flood Expo 2017 as an official partner ahead of the event’s highly anticipated return on 27-28 September at ExCeL London.

The Flood Expo is the world’s largest exhibition and conference designed to showcase the latest innovations that advance how flooding is predicted, prevented, and managed.

It brings together the latest solutions, the most innovative suppliers and the industry’s greatest schedule of seminars led by prominent experts.

Over 2,500 visitors looking to protect their land and property will fill the exhibition hall to engage with over 200 environmental suppliers, 100 CPD-accredited and expert-led seminars, interactive debates, live demonstrations, one-to-one advice from industry experts, unparalleled networking opportunities, and much more.

Guests can also filter between areas dedicated to flood prediction, flood prevention, flood management, flood rescue, as well as the Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering Expo and the Contamination Expo Series next door.

For more information and to book a free ticket, visit the Flood Expo website.

Companies interested in exhibiting should contact event director Gary Hall on +44 (0)117 929 6087 or gary.hall@prysmgroup.co.uk.

Flood Expo

