Pumping data

Published:  26 June, 2017

Financial and data sponsors are sought by the US Fire Protection Research Foundation for a project seeking to use inspection, testing and maintenance data of fire pumps for reliability-based decision-making.

The latest project builds on the 2012 FPRF report, Fire Pump Field Data and Analysis as well as the 2013 Guide to Applying Reliability Based Decision making to ITM Frequency for Fire Protection Systems and Equipment.

The project seeks to summarise fire pump failure assessment methodologies in support of ITM data; clarify/confirm parameters for collection of fire pump retrospective and prospective ITM data; identify and obtain available fire pump ITM data; establish a standardised framework for ITM data collection; demonstrate analytics and a predictive failure mode for applying reliability-based decision-making with ITM data; and recommend best practice for extrapolating this approach to all fire protection equipment and systems.

The FPRF, which is an affiliate of the NFPA, is looking for six financial sponsors at US$12,500 each to proceed with the project. At least 12 data sponsors are also required, preferably with digital data of multiple fire pump ITM spanning at least three years.

For more information contact Casey Grant cgrant@nfpa.org or Eric Peterson epeterson@nfpa.org.

