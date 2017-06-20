Fire Trade Europe 2017 has been published

Fire Trade Europe is the only directory that is solely dedicated to the firefighting and active/passive fire protection markets.

Published annually, FTE is circulated in over 30 European countries amongst senior fire officers, rescue workers, industrial firefighters, fire safety consultants, and fire safety specifiers at commercial, domestic and industrial premises.

The directory, which has been established for over 17 years and is available at www.firetradeeurope.com , is used regularly as a reference source to create tender lists quickly and easily.

Fire Trade Europe is part of Hemming Fire's international portfolio of fire publications, which include Fire Trade Asia and Middle East, Industrial Fire Journal and Fire & Rescue.

For advertising enquiries for the 2018 directory contact Mike Coward or Kelly Francis for availability and quotations.