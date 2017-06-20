Drones for search and rescue

Published:  22 June, 2017

ASTM International is proposing three standards to support the use of drones in search and rescue operations.

According to Chris Boyer, executive director and chief operations officer for the National Association For Search And Rescue, there are no published standards for the use of drones in search and rescue operations.

However, emergency response groups increasingly use drones to help find missing people; drop much-needed supplies like floatation devices, blankets, food, and first aid supplies; shine lights in dark, hard-to-navigate spaces, and; provide visual assistance through the use of cameras.

Currently under development by ASTM International’s Committee on search and rescue (F32), the standards will help classify search and rescue drones, cover operator training, and address drone operations.

Lee Lang, a park ranger and a National Association for Search And Rescue instructor who leads the ASTM International group working on the standards in this area, commented: ‘Standards can enhance the professionalism and response time of search and rescue responders.’

Interested parties are invited to join in standards developing activities of the search and rescue committee via: www.astm.org/JOIN.

Related Articles

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Trust the best, let us be your foam solution

AUXQUIMIA is a Spanish company whose main activity is the design, manufacture and commercialization of firefighting foam concentrates.

Williams Fire & Hazard Control offers a full line of specialized fire response equipment for oil and gas platforms

From storage tanks and pipeline emergencies to offshore platforms and vessels at sea, Williams' response personnel and specialized equipment quickly address adverse fire emergencies.

Foam fights fire

Europe’s foremost fire fighting foam manufacturer has been developing and producing foams since the 1920s.

Optical flame and open path gas detectors

Spectrex Inc. is a world leader in optical flame and combustible gas detection with over 30 years experience.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Q2 2017

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue Q2 2017

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2016

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2017

Calendar