Drones for search and rescue

ASTM International is proposing three standards to support the use of drones in search and rescue operations.

According to Chris Boyer, executive director and chief operations officer for the National Association For Search And Rescue, there are no published standards for the use of drones in search and rescue operations.

However, emergency response groups increasingly use drones to help find missing people; drop much-needed supplies like floatation devices, blankets, food, and first aid supplies; shine lights in dark, hard-to-navigate spaces, and; provide visual assistance through the use of cameras.

Currently under development by ASTM International’s Committee on search and rescue (F32), the standards will help classify search and rescue drones, cover operator training, and address drone operations.

Lee Lang, a park ranger and a National Association for Search And Rescue instructor who leads the ASTM International group working on the standards in this area, commented: ‘Standards can enhance the professionalism and response time of search and rescue responders.’

Interested parties are invited to join in standards developing activities of the search and rescue committee via: www.astm.org/JOIN.