New communication Wave in Cleveland

Published:  22 June, 2017

Cleveland Fire Brigade upgrades its control room to enable operators to securely take 999 calls from the public and communicate with frontline staff via any network or device.

The Wave Control Room Solution aims to facilitate better communications with the growing number of people that prefer to use data services, rather than voice, in their interactions with the emergency services.

Wave CRS from Motorola Solutions enables Cleveland Fire Brigade’s operators to dispatch more efficiently by accessing radio, telephone and social media through one intuitive touch screen. It provides a way of working seamlessly across the UK’s existing Airwave TETRA infrastructure and, once ready, the forthcoming broadband Emergency Services Network.

‘Our Brigade provides fire and rescue services to the boroughs of Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar, Cleveland and Stockton-on-Tees, an area covering nearly 600km2. We decided to upgrade the existing system in order to add new functionality, enabling us to improve our service to the public and prepare for the next generation of emergency services, ESN,’ said Ray Khaliq, Assistant Chief Fire Officer and director at Cleveland Fire Brigade.

‘As well as looking to the future, Wave Control Room Solution also enables us to better connect our people and teams regardless of their chosen method of communication. This provides our operators with greater situational awareness and the ability to communicate quicker and more accurately when dealing with incidents,’ said Khaliq.

Wave CRS supports a large number of communication types including analogue or digital radio and telephony systems, social media, messaging services and alarms.

