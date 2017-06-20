Testing fire detection in heavy-duty vehicles

A method to test and certify fire detection systems intended for heavy vehicles has been introduced by RISE Safety and Transport; SP Method 5320 and SP Certification Rules (SPCR) 197.

The test method and the certification rules are the fruit of a three-year research project and they cover both detection performance and durability tests.

The tests are designed such that a detection system may include different types of sensors such as a combination of heat, flame and smoke sensors.

The tests are consistent with previously developed tests for fire suppression systems in buses (SP Method 4912 and SPCR 183). SPCR 183 has been used in procurement specifications and parts of the suppression tests have been included in the European vehicle legislation, UNECE Regulation 107.

‘We believe that those new detection tests and certification rules will receive a similar status and are now working for the amendment of the detection tests in the UNECE regulation,’ commented Peter Karlson of RISE: ‘We invite you to perform testing and certify your system according to the attached method and certification rules.’