Ultra-light off-road wildland fire trucks supplied to the State of Victoria

Quik Corp, based in Queensland, Australia, has recently released eight ultra-light firefighting vehicles designed specifically for the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) as part of a statewide upgrade of its fleet.

These are among 31 being rolled out across Victoria over the next month or so with an additional 270 to be delivered over the next four years.

DELWP Chief Fire Officer Alan Goodwin said the upgrade was helping to position Victoria as the leader in firefighter vehicle safety.

‘These vehicles are modified Mercedes-Benz G sports utility vehicles and have been specifically fitted out with equipment designed for DELWP's firefighting and planned burning needs,’ said CFO Goodwin.

The contract is worth in excess of 20 million Australian dollars ($15 million US) and is spread over five years.

These vehicles feature the latest in ultra-light attack appliance technology incorporating a modular and functional design. The unit can be removed if needed and also be accessorised with purpose-built grounds-care attachments for the full requirements for a forestry application.

CFO Goodwin added: ‘Designed to suit the Mercedes Benz G class body, it incorporates the engineering excellence of both organisations, to provide a safe and functional appliance for fighting high-risk wild-land fires in a traditionally intolerable environment.

In collaboration with The Department QCFE also designed and certified a falling object protection system (FOPS) system that will ensure maximum safety from falling trees for firefighters in the vehicle cabin.

The unit features:

A custom-built stowage and locker configurations that ensure efficiency and ease of use for the firefighter.

Tyre handler for automated tyre lift and lower

An ultra-lightweight water tank

An RFR4 Hose Reel fitted with 19mm ID Horizon flame resistant hose

Hatz 1B40 Diesel 12V electric start and Davey Firefighter twin impeller pump

Falling Object Protection (FOPS) structure

Composites Consulting Group specially designed a lightweight composite tank for the off-road fire truck.

Striking Distance, an Australian manufacturer of fibreglass composite products based in Queensland, Australia, was contracted by Quick to build the 240-litre ultra-light weight fibreglass tank.

Before Quick Corp used polyethene tanks to carry water and so the task was set to design a tank that was both lighter and could carry more water to improve the effectiveness of the tanker in a fire situation.

The design of the tank used infused Divinycell foam-cored sandwich panels with E-glass skins and vinyl ester resin to reduce weight yet maintain structural strength.