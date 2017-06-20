Ultra-light off-road wildland fire trucks supplied to the State of Victoria

Published:  21 June, 2017

Quik Corp, based in Queensland, Australia, has recently released eight ultra-light firefighting vehicles designed specifically for the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) as part of a statewide upgrade of its fleet.

These are among 31 being rolled out across Victoria over the next month or so with an additional 270 to be delivered over the next four years.

DELWP Chief Fire Officer Alan Goodwin said the upgrade was helping to position Victoria as the leader in firefighter vehicle safety.

‘These vehicles are modified Mercedes-Benz G sports utility vehicles and have been specifically fitted out with equipment designed for DELWP's firefighting and planned burning needs,’ said CFO Goodwin.

The contract is worth in excess of  20 million Australian dollars ($15 million US) and is spread over five years.

These vehicles feature the latest in ultra-light attack appliance technology incorporating a modular and functional design. The unit can be removed if needed and also be accessorised with purpose-built grounds-care attachments for the full requirements for a forestry application.

CFO Goodwin added: ‘Designed to suit the Mercedes Benz G class body, it incorporates the engineering excellence of both organisations, to provide a safe and functional appliance for fighting high-risk wild-land fires in a traditionally intolerable environment.

In collaboration with The Department QCFE also designed and certified a falling object protection system (FOPS) system that will ensure maximum safety from falling trees for firefighters in the vehicle cabin. 

The unit features:

  • A custom-built stowage and locker configurations that ensure efficiency and ease of use for the firefighter.   
  • Tyre handler for automated tyre lift and lower
  • An ultra-lightweight water tank
  • An RFR4 Hose Reel fitted with 19mm ID Horizon flame resistant hose
  • Hatz 1B40 Diesel 12V electric start and Davey Firefighter twin impeller pump
  • Falling Object Protection (FOPS) structure

Composites Consulting Group specially designed a lightweight composite tank for the off-road fire truck.

Striking Distance, an Australian manufacturer of fibreglass composite products based in Queensland, Australia, was contracted by Quick to build the 240-litre ultra-light weight fibreglass tank.

Before Quick Corp used polyethene tanks to carry water and so the task was set to design a tank that was both lighter and could carry more water to improve the effectiveness of the tanker in a fire situation.

The design of the tank used infused Divinycell foam-cored sandwich panels with E-glass skins and vinyl ester resin to reduce weight yet maintain structural strength. 

Related Articles

  • Queensland publishes new operational policy for firefighting foam 

    Highly restrictive environmental management requirements effectively ban aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF).

  • Belgrade airport firefighters in profile 

    When the firefighters at Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade, Serbia receive an incident notification from air traffic control, they must get to their vehicles, don their PPE and be ready to leave their base in no more than 20 seconds, reports Petar Vojinovic Editor-in-Chief of Tango 6.

  • F&R Q2 has been published, read your digital issue now 

    Fire and Rescue Q2, 2017 has been published. The world’s most innovative and interesting firefighting magazine is out again. So, what can you read in this issue?

  • AFOA Conference report: part two 

    Fire & Rescue covers the topics addressed at the 18th annual conference of the Airport Fire Officers Association, held in January 2017, including the growing risk of lithium-ion batteries, changes in aerodrome regulations covering emergency planning, and strategies to improve the wellbeing of firefighters.

  • Thermal imaging camera integrated in mask 

    An in-mask thermal imaging intelligence system has been launched by Scott Safety. Scott Sight integrates a lightweight thermal imaging camera into the mask’s display, providing a hands-free thermal view at all times.

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Trust the best, let us be your foam solution

AUXQUIMIA is a Spanish company whose main activity is the design, manufacture and commercialization of firefighting foam concentrates.

Williams Fire & Hazard Control offers a full line of specialized fire response equipment for oil and gas platforms

From storage tanks and pipeline emergencies to offshore platforms and vessels at sea, Williams' response personnel and specialized equipment quickly address adverse fire emergencies.

Foam fights fire

Europe’s foremost fire fighting foam manufacturer has been developing and producing foams since the 1920s.

Optical flame and open path gas detectors

Spectrex Inc. is a world leader in optical flame and combustible gas detection with over 30 years experience.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Q2 2017

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue Q2 2017

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2016

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2017

Calendar