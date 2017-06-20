New firefighting hose for low-pressure high-volume frontline operations launched

Published:  20 June, 2017

At FDIC 2017, Key Hose, a firefighting hose manufacturer, introduced Tru-ID, the first ‘true internal diameter’ hose specifically designed for front-line, heavy-duty firefighting.

Doug Bonney, Key Hose, director of sales and marketing commented: ‘TRU-ID sets new standards for an ergonomic, lighter weight, higher quality, double-jacketed attack lines. ‘At the core of Tru-ID is an exclusive “true internal diameter” of 1.75" or 2.50".

‘Manufactured to precision, this technology greatly lowers the overall hose weight by eliminating additional water found in oversized attack lines — thus reducing firefighter fatigue. Virtually kink resistant, Tru-ID hand lines are designed for use with low-pressure/high-volume nozzles built to reduce hose whip and optimise friction loss, all while delivering targeted flow rates, guaranteed.

‘From coast-to-coast, fire departments put out the call for an attack line that will deliver tried and true performance. A hose that delivers targeted application rates with reduced kink, minimal nozzle whip and specific friction loss.’On the outside, Key’s double jacket construction enhances flexibility while offering higher abrasion and puncture resistance for maximum dependability on scene. Tru-ID comes standard with lightweight, laser-engraved, extruded-aluminum alloy couplings. These anodised, threaded expansion ring couplings are guaranteed for the life of the hose.

‘The construction of Tru-ID gives firefighters the performance, flexibility, and endurance to deal with the toughest challenges,’ said Burke Gunther, president of Key Hose.

‘We are committed to listening to the voice of our fire service professionals and are continually improving on every process and every product we offer. Listening and responding to the needs of first responders who rely on proper water delivery to protect not only their own lives but the lives and property of others, is paramount in our drive to develop new and innovative products, this is key.’ 

