908 Devices introduces next-generation HPMS device for the responder community

908 Devices, a manufacturer of analytical devices for chemical and biomolecule analysis, has announced the release of MX908, a second-generation handheld chemical detection and identification device powered by the company’s patented and high-pressure mass spectrometry (HPMS) technology.

Designed for true trace-level detection and identification across a variety of CBRNE and Hazmat response missions, this device is deployed globally and protects communities across the United States with at least one device fielded in every state. The power of HPMS enables MX908 to provide civilian, federal and military responders with new and improved target detection and identification capabilities. This includes increased sensitivity that is up to 1,000 times greater than previous generation devices and a new simultaneous dual-mode ionisation for a broader threat category coverage.

‘M908 continues to bring unprecedented and sorely-needed capabilities to the first responder toolkit, but we didn’t want to stop there,’ said Dr Kevin J. Knopp, president, and CEO, 908 Devices. ‘It is critical that first responders keep pace with growing threats, which is only possible through continuous innovation. This belief has guided our tireless R&D efforts to strengthen and expand the applications of our HPMS technology by way of MX908.’

With MX908, responders will have access to increased versatility and detection power. The device features an upgraded all hazards target list, which includes a broader spectrum of chemical warfare agents (CWA) as well as explosives and high-priority toxic industrial chemicals (TIC). From military grade, commercial and improvised explosives to novel threat materials, MX908 has been designed to solve the challenges associated with today’s threat landscape. The MX908 target list will continue to evolve to include new threat categories that will address the chemical dangers currently fuelling community epidemics, public safety concerns, and military response.

‘This landscape is extremely diverse, with responders constantly managing the disparity between fighting the familiar while also facing countless unknowns,’ said John Kenneweg, vice president, 908 Devices. ‘With the launch of MX908, we are delivering a next-generation device designed to address a wider range of applications, equipping responders with the detection and identification capabilities they need to combat today’s modern threats.’

MX908 weighs 3.9 kg (8.7 lbs.) and was purpose built to serve as a multi-mission device. Its enhanced sensitivity and selectivity enable responders to displace other pieces of equipment in their toolkit, thus lightening the load associated with response missions. Similar to M908, MX908 is easy-to-use, shelf-ready and provides rapid chemical detection and identification of solids, liquids, and vapors within seconds.

High-Pressure Mass Spectrometry (HPMS)

At the heart of these systems are molecular traps a thousand times smaller than those in conventional mass spectrometers. These diminutive traps can operate much closer to atmospheric pressures and enable the manufacturer to use dramatically smaller pumps, ionisers, detectors and electronics than existing laboratory or luggable mass spectrometers. This has enabled 908 Devices to introduce mass spec in truly portable and handheld forms.