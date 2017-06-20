Zeeland Refinery receives a new industrial fire tender with HRET

Published:  20 June, 2017

Zeeland Refinery, based in the south west of the Netherlands, has taken delivery of a new industrial fire truck, built by German vehicles manufacturer Ziegler.

Equipped with a high reach extendable turret (HRET), the body has been built on on a Volvo chassis and has been equipped with a 2,000 litre extinguishing water tank and a 5,000 litre foam tank. The Ziegler centrifugal fire pump 10-10,000, delivers a high volume of extinguishing capacity, suited for the types of fire encountered during industrial response. The Ziegler Z-PF foam admixture system enables the effective use of the foam compound. 

In addition to the 25-metre HRET, two Alco monitors are additionally installed in this vehicle. A roof turret is located on a lifting device inside the vehicle. The second turret is mounted on the HRET. The double fold-out foot steps are integrated into the wheel. 

Vehicles for large industrial facilities – for example in the chemical or oil industry, mines or energy plants – usually have very special application profiles and are not subject to any standard. 

‘Ziegler has the experience, competence and technology to build vehicles which meet these requirements – in all sizes, with all types and quantities of extinguishing agents, with powerful pumps and mixing plants as well as with individual special equipment. Within the framework of a close and intensive dialogue with our customers, we design vehicles that are tailor-made to the respective tasks and application requirements,’ commented MD of Ziegler Rene Pol.

