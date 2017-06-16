Workshop dedicated to analytical risk assessments launched by AFOA and Simtrainer UK

Simtrainer UK, a training specialist, and the Airport Fire Officers Association (AFOA) are holding a workshop devoted to a new Analytical Risk Assessment (ARA) system on 5 October 2018.

The event will be held at the Hilton at Manchester Airport in The Schiphol room.

ARA has been developed as result of collaboration between a group of airport fire services in the UK with the aim to create a risk assessment system that is quick, easy to use while recognising restrictions in time and resources that affect airport responders at incidents. The new protocol has also been designed to act as an aide-memoire, and it can assist officers assigned to safety role in completing tasks in line with current national operational guidance.

The new ARA is software based and will contain ready-to-use aviation-based risk assessments that will be shared with other airports free of charge with other airports.

Simtrainer did not originally design this software, but has adapted instead it for emergency service use, and is further developing it to suit exact requirements. The company developed a specific form for airport fire service use, as well as a protocol.

The software is freely available and the option to sync to multiple devices costs GBP £8.00 a month.

So far the following risk assessments have been provided:

Military Fast Jet (BAE Warton)

HRET (Liverpool)

Water rescue (London City Airport)

Helicopters (Boscombe Down)

ARAs will also be developed for hazmat, rail, RTC and generic incidents.

During the workshops, the attendees will learn how to apply a protocol that ensures competent and safe practice during an incident, as is covered in the foundation document for incident command. The day will also provide recommendations and tackle issues of non-compliance.

The Simtrainer software will be demonstrated, and attendees will learn how to fill in the ARA form, as well as how to change the content of one of the protocols. The use of software for carrying out command assessments will also be explained, while other options for use are also covered on the day.

The workshop will be concluded by a short exercise called Fire Studio for the attending group, and there will also be an opportunity to use the software on tablets, followed by a question and answer session.

The workshop starts at 10:15 am and is expected to finish no later than 15:00 pm. Lunch, refreshments and coffee will be provided. Parking at the Hilton is limited and costs £5.00.

To sign up, in the first instance, please contact Ian Webb ian.webb@baesystems.com.

Rooms or hotel information please contact Katarzyna Ziarkowska, Events Manager for the Hilton Manchester Airport, Katarzyna.Ziarkowska@hilton.com, +44 (0) 161 435 3046