Industrial Fire Journal, Summer 2017 has been published
Published: 13 June, 2017
The market-leading international publication covering response and fire protection for high-risk industry is available to read online - or you can download it here.
Contents include:
- Multi-agency training at an aerospace facility
- Going large with industrial emergency response equipment
- AFFF and fluorine-free foam put to the test
- Effective use of foam in sprinklers
- Exclusive report from the Queensland foam conference
- Protecting the world's largest high-bay freezer warehouse
Next issue (IFJ Q3), copy deadline 14 August:
- Tall buildings - passive fire protection, detection, alarm and evacuation
- Pumps & pump controllers: making the leap into the digital world, plus new developments
- Offshore facilities: hardware for explosive and hazardous environments
- Vehicles and emergency lighting systems
- Storage tanks - protection and fire fighting
- Hazmat & decontamination: how safe is your workforce?
- Training for aircraft rescue and fire fighting
Bonus distribution of Q3 IFJ:
- Emergency Services Show, Birmingham, UK
- International Water Mist Association Annual Conference, Rome, Italy
- ADIPEC 2017, Abu Dhabi, UAE