Industrial Fire Journal, Summer 2017 has been published

Published:  13 June, 2017

The market-leading international publication covering response and fire protection for high-risk industry is available to read online - or you can download it here.

Contents include:

  • Multi-agency training at an aerospace facility
  • Going large with industrial emergency response equipment
  • AFFF and fluorine-free foam put to the test
  • Effective use of foam in sprinklers
  • Exclusive report from the Queensland foam conference
  • Protecting the world's largest high-bay freezer warehouse

Next issue (IFJ Q3), copy deadline 14 August: 

  • Tall buildings - passive fire protection, detection, alarm and evacuation
  • Pumps & pump controllers: making the leap into the digital world, plus new developments
  • Offshore facilities: hardware for explosive and hazardous environments
  • Vehicles and emergency lighting systems
  • Storage tanks - protection and fire fighting
  • Hazmat & decontamination: how safe is your workforce?
  • Training for aircraft rescue and fire fighting

Bonus distribution of Q3 IFJ:

  • Emergency Services Show, Birmingham, UK
  • International Water Mist Association Annual Conference, Rome, Italy
  • ADIPEC 2017, Abu Dhabi, UAE

IFJ front cover, click to open ebook

