F&R Q2 has been published, read your digital issue now

Fire and Rescue Q2, 2017 has been published. The world’s most innovative and interesting firefighting magazine is out again. So, what can you read in this issue?

Firefighters and heart attacks - Firefighters' blood gets stickier and is 66% more likely to clot after exposure to the high temperatures involved in fire suppression, new research has found.

Heat stress management - Heat stress in firefighters is a potentially deadly condition, and in combating it responders need to consider everything from PPE selection to cool-down procedures.

Mutual aid in The Netherlands -Public-private collaboration in emergency response can save money and improve services. The Netherlands has taken a leading role in this area.

Exercise Winner -Following years of large-scale multi-agency training with various industrial partners, the emergency services of Hampshire trial a shorter format for exercising.

A new way of exercising - Smaller, more frequent and intensive exercises may be the practical solution for multi-agency exercises in the future.

Firefighting cover in Spain - When a study revealed that more than one million people in Spain were without access to fire services, the country turned to the EU’s Exchange of Experts programme in 2015 to find solutions. Two years on, has the situation changed?

AFOA part 2: conference report -A report on the second part of the proceedings of the Airport Fire Officers Annual Conference held at Gatwick Airport in January 2017.

International Fire Instructors Workshop conference report -Fire ventilation, the latest fire behaviour research, occupational health and safety, and firefighting training and techniques were the focus of the latest International Fire Instructors Workshop held in Hong Kong in January 2017.

Foam storage - When switching from the storage of fluorinated to non-fluorinated foam concentrates, there are several critical considerations.

Hazmat and gas detection -A next-generation Raman-based handheld detector from Cobalt Light Systems enables through-barrier identification of hazardous materials and improves the safety and efficiency of hazmat response. Plus: are fire services doing enough to detect and protect from post-fire hazards?

Vehicle extrication - David Dalrymple explains how the quick chock is more suited to modern car construction than the traditional step chock.

Rescue instructors profiled -Find out what makes two leading rescue training instructors tic

Wildland fire advances -The development of the Rapid Extraction Module for wildfires in the United States. Plus: advancing technology in the form of drones and fire-prediction software is helping FRSs to keep pace with the evolving threat of wildfires.

What is coming up in Q3?

Synopsis Fire and Rescue Q3

Editorial deadline: July 17, 2017

Advertising deadline: August 4, 2017

Regulars:

•Product News

•Events

Features:

ARFF: Belgrade Airport Fire and Rescue Service

A profile on the firefighters of Nicola Tesla Airport in Croatia

Wildland firefighting

A new device has been launched for spotting concealed heat sources on the fire line and mop up operations. This affordable infrared device mates to a smartphone and can detect heat through smoke, water vapour and under ash.

Firefighter health & wellbeing

F&R continues its research into the dangers of the job and how to reduce these, as well as addressing the inherent risk of being a firefighter.

PPV

PPV has been much publicised throughout the world in both uses of operation, and general principles in order to provide a safer working environment for firefighters. How has the use of PPV developed over time, and in what ways have basic firefighting and equipment changed?

Portable pumps and high volume pumps

F&R reveals the latest case studies, as well as an overview of a range of new pumping equipment launches, including portable and lightweight pumps.

We cover a major exercise and an attempt to move the largest volume of water ever with the use of high capacity pumps.

Equipment:

Vehicles

What are the key trends for the fire vehicle industry for the next five years? How do experts see vehicle design change and how will firefighting developments and emission legislation influence what fire trucks look like?

Foams, Powders & Gels

F&R speaks to all major foam producers about the latest fire extinguishing and suppression products launched. Plus we look at proportioning systems and foam mixers, as well as alternative ways of suppressing fires such as water mist.

PPE: helmets, boots and accessories

F&R reviews different types of helmets, boots and gloves on the market, including for firefighting, rescue, and other types of emergency response operations, including wildland firefighting, water and high angle rescue operations.

We also look at how US firefighters are switching over to Euro-style helmets.

Thermal Imaging Cameras

What do firefighters think of the latest thermal imaging camera? F&R asks fire brigades all over the world.

Rescue special: defining rescues

We talk to rescue professionals from over the world about case studies that impacted them most in their life. Plus we look at the equipment they used and recommend.

Training:

Fire and Rescue explores new training initiatives from all over the world and highlights the most exciting new product launches.

ARFF training special

Editorial guidelines:

To submit editorial for Fire and Rescue please send in word or text documents accompanied by a separate selection of pictures in high resolution (300 dpi/1mb). For large file transfer, use www.wetransfer.com.

DEADLINE: July 17

For by-lined articles please send a headshot (high res) and a small bio (150 words).

Every editorial is published on its merit for the readers and at the discretion of the editor.

Ann-Marie Knegt, the editor, be contacted on am.knegt@hgluk.com, 0044 (0) 1935 374001.

To advertise contact Kelly Francis 0044 (0) 207 973 4666