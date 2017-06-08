Peli launches its first +1000 lumens compact light range

Peli Products, the manufacturer protective case solutions and portable lighting systems, has introduced the rechargeable Peli 3310R and 3310R-RA (right angle) LED torches with powerful performance bringing up to +1000 lumens to Peli’s ultra-compact lights range.

Engineered to be lightweight, the new models feature compact, IPX8 submersible polymer construction, and a ‘boost mode’ - in addition to high, low and flashing settings - which temporarily amplifies the light output to 1,067 lumens (3310R) and 948 lumens (3310R-RA).

‘We are proud to prove our customers with the most powerful Peli handheld torch ever,’ said Scott Jones, director of Product Management, Lighting. ‘When it comes to performance, the 3310R and 3310R-RA has set a new benchmark and it offers a wide range of applications for our diverse group of users.’

The 3310R-RA LED torch includes a removable right angle adapter accessory with clip to provide hands-free lighting and an articulating head to direct the light where it is needed. Like their safety-certified counterparts (3315R and 3315R-RA respectively), the 3310R and 3310R-RA lights feature a full-time battery level indicator and an efficient lithium-ion rechargeable battery that can shine clean brilliant light for up to 50 hours.