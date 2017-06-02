Flammable mists

Published:  02 June, 2017

A research proposal focussing on flammable mists is shortly to be released by the UK’s Health and Safety Executive.

Mists of high-flashpoint fluids such as hydraulic oils, lubricating oils, diesel and heavier fuels can ignite and produce explosions at temperatures below their flashpoints.

A review in 2009 identified 37 historical ignition incidents involving flammable mists, including 20 explosions, of which nine were collectively responsible for a total of 29 fatalities.

In contrast with the well-established hazardous area classification for flammable gases and vapours atmospheres, the current guidance on mist hazards is limited, brief and largely qualitative, even if there is a legal requirement in the EU to consider flammable mists.

The HSE began work on this subject in 2011 with industry and regulatory partners; more recently it hosted a scoping workshop in March where the current knowledge gaps were discussed. These included the influence of orifice size and shape on mist formation; the influence of spray impingement; and the criteria for defining the flammable zone.

The research proposal is planned to be released this month (June). The HSE welcomes prospective partners and interested parties should contact: Dr Paul Grant, paul.grant@hsl.gsi.gov.uk

Crown copyright

Related Articles

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

Williams Fire & Hazard Control offers a full line of specialized fire response equipment for oil and gas platforms

From storage tanks and pipeline emergencies to offshore platforms and vessels at sea, Williams' response personnel and specialized equipment quickly address adverse fire emergencies.

Trust the best, let us be your foam solution

AUXQUIMIA is a Spanish company whose main activity is the design, manufacture and commercialization of firefighting foam concentrates.

Foam fights fire

Europe’s foremost fire fighting foam manufacturer has been developing and producing foams since the 1920s.

Optical flame and open path gas detectors

Spectrex Inc. is a world leader in optical flame and combustible gas detection with over 30 years experience.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Q1 2017

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue Q1 2017

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2016

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2016

Calendar