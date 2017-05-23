UK fire services to share knowledge from industrial incidents at ESS 2017

Published:  23 May, 2017

The Emergency Services Show returns to Hall 5 at the NEC, Birmingham, UK from 20 to 21 September 2017, with over 450 exhibitors, live demonstrations of vehicles and equipment and a programme of CPD-accredited seminars.

Free to attend for all those working in fire prevention and rescue, including industrial brigades and overseas visitors, The Emergency Services Show enables visitors to see and handle the latest firefighting equipment and speak to training providers.

In the networking hub of the show, The Collaboration Zone, over 80 voluntary groups, charities and NGOs such as search and rescue organisations will be sharing details of the support they offer.

In the Lessons Learnt seminar theatre, UK emergency services and partner agencies will share their experiences of responding to real incidents such as the Didcot Power Station building collapse in Oxfordshire which resulted in four fatalities and a major recovery operation. Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service will lead a session on the Wirral gas explosion in New Ferry which left 34 wounded and destroyed several buildings. Dan Stephens, chief fire officer, Merseyside FRS will be leading the session on this incident.

Other seminars covering PPE, research and development and the health and wellbeing of emergency services personnel are also planned.

Entry to the exhibition and seminars, as well as parking, is free. The NEC is linked to Birmingham International Station and Birmingham Airport and is directly accessible from the UK motorway network. To register for free entry visit www.emergencyuk.com

Related Articles

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

Williams Fire & Hazard Control offers a full line of specialized fire response equipment for oil and gas platforms

From storage tanks and pipeline emergencies to offshore platforms and vessels at sea, Williams' response personnel and specialized equipment quickly address adverse fire emergencies.

Trust the best, let us be your foam solution

AUXQUIMIA is a Spanish company whose main activity is the design, manufacture and commercialization of firefighting foam concentrates.

Foam fights fire

Europe’s foremost fire fighting foam manufacturer has been developing and producing foams since the 1920s.

Optical flame and open path gas detectors

Spectrex Inc. is a world leader in optical flame and combustible gas detection with over 30 years experience.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Q1 2017

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue Q1 2017

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2016

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2016

Calendar