UK fire services to share knowledge from industrial incidents at ESS 2017

The Emergency Services Show returns to Hall 5 at the NEC, Birmingham, UK from 20 to 21 September 2017, with over 450 exhibitors, live demonstrations of vehicles and equipment and a programme of CPD-accredited seminars.

Free to attend for all those working in fire prevention and rescue, including industrial brigades and overseas visitors, The Emergency Services Show enables visitors to see and handle the latest firefighting equipment and speak to training providers.

In the networking hub of the show, The Collaboration Zone, over 80 voluntary groups, charities and NGOs such as search and rescue organisations will be sharing details of the support they offer.

In the Lessons Learnt seminar theatre, UK emergency services and partner agencies will share their experiences of responding to real incidents such as the Didcot Power Station building collapse in Oxfordshire which resulted in four fatalities and a major recovery operation. Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service will lead a session on the Wirral gas explosion in New Ferry which left 34 wounded and destroyed several buildings. Dan Stephens, chief fire officer, Merseyside FRS will be leading the session on this incident.

Other seminars covering PPE, research and development and the health and wellbeing of emergency services personnel are also planned.

Entry to the exhibition and seminars, as well as parking, is free. The NEC is linked to Birmingham International Station and Birmingham Airport and is directly accessible from the UK motorway network. To register for free entry visit www.emergencyuk.com