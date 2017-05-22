Chemours introduces FM-200 20-year replacement warranty
Published: 22 May, 2017
For those organisations that are concerned about changing EPA fire suppressant regulations, Chemours has now put an FM-200 replacement warranty in action.
The FM-200 Eagle Customer Protection Program, its’ new 20-year replacement warranty programme guarantees that if EPA regulations prohibit the use of hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) clean agents at any point in time Chemours will replace the FM-200 agent with an EPA-approved alternative.
- All facility managers need to do is to is complete the following steps:
- Use an authorised FM-200 manufacturer/installer
Review the registration requirements and complete the application form on the website
- Submit documents within 30 days of system commissioning
- Receive registration confirmation
- Secure service and maintenance agreement with authorised manufacturer/installer
- Ensure any system refills use genuine FM-200
- Keep all service and maintenance records during warranty term.