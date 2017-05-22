Chemours introduces FM-200 20-year replacement warranty

For those organisations that are concerned about changing EPA fire suppressant regulations, Chemours has now put an FM-200 replacement warranty in action.

The FM-200 Eagle Customer Protection Program, its’ new 20-year replacement warranty programme guarantees that if EPA regulations prohibit the use of hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) clean agents at any point in time Chemours will replace the FM-200 agent with an EPA-approved alternative.