Former IAFC president Chief Keith Bryant appointed as US Fire Administrator

Published:  22 May, 2017

President Donald Trump announced his intention to appoint Chief G Keith Bryant, as US fire administrator on May 18.

As an entity of the US Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the US Fire Administration provides national leadership to foster a solid foundation for American fire and emergency service stakeholders in prevention, preparedness and response.

‘The IAFC is extremely pleased with President Trump's appointment of Chief Keith Bryant as US fire administrator,’ said Chief John Sinclair, IAFC president and chairman of the board. ‘The US Fire Administration plays an important role in assisting local fire departments charged with protecting citizens and communities from fire loss and all hazards. Chief Bryant is a proven leader on the national and international stage and will serve the fire and emergency service and the country with excellence and honour.’

Bryant has served as fire chief of the Oklahoma City Fire Department since February 2005. He joined the department in 1982 after serving as a US Army firefighter and air crash rescue specialist for four years and a short time with the Edmond Fire Department.

Bryant moved up through the ranks, being named a district/battalion chief in 1997 and chief training officer in 2000. In 2004 he was promoted to battalion chief of operations and later deputy chief of operations. 

Bryant is the former president of the IAFC, past president of the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association, and past president of the Oklahoma Fire Chiefs Association (OFCA). He is also a member of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). Currently, he serves on the National Fallen Firefighters Advisory Committee and Advisory Board for the Municipal Fire Protection Program (OSU-OKC). He also serves on the board of directors of the Central Oklahoma Chapter of the American Red Cross, YMCA of Greater OKC, and chairs the Oklahoma City National Memorial Conscience Committee. Governor Brad Henry appointed him to the Oklahoma State Fire Marshals Commission in July 2006.

Read the statement from The White House.

