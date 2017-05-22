Waterax introduces Mini-Striker lightweight pumps

A range of lightweight, portable pumps designed to act as initial attack units has been launched by Waterax.

The Waterax Mini-Striker pumps pair a reliable single-stage pump end with the Honda GXH50 4-stroke 2.5hp engine to achieve pressures of up to 85psi (5.9 bar), a maximum head of 60m, or a volume supply of up to 303lpm.



At just 9kg, the Mini-Striker is light enough to be carried and performs well when used independently or in tandem with other pumps, even over long distances. It is ideal for sprinkler operations, entry-level slip-on or vehicle-mount applications and is also well-suited to some of the latest fire control techniques that require lightweight equipment.



The Mini-Striker is available in four different configurations. In addition to the 9kg portable version, there is a portable cart system that can be equipped with professional grade equipment, an entry-level skid deck version that allows you to build your own fire apparatus and convert an ATV or pickup into a fire truck, and a lightweight vehicle-mount pump system.