Ziegler launches Z-Cab XL

Published:  22 May, 2017

Firefighting vehicle and technology supplier Ziegler has added a new, roomier option for crew cabins with the launch of the Z-Cab XL. This is designed as a premium option in the Z-Cab range and comes in a number of different versions.

The cabin is based on a modular system and is designed for comfort, freedom of movement and optimum crew communication.
The Z-Cab XL is offered in different widths and lengths. It can be configured with a generous width of 2.5m or a narrower width of 2.3m for urban areas. There are also options for seat design, with ergonomic upholstered seats available.
The new cabin improves on crew safety with the option of Z-Protec airbag and belt tensioning system that protects the crew in an event of an incident. The outer seats are equipped with head airbags for all body sizes to protect from serious head injuries.
The cabin is mountable on all conventional fire engine chassis.

Calendar