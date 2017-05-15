Warwick traffic system upgrades to an emergency pre-emption solution

The city of Warwick, Rhode Island, US, has upgraded its Opticom emergency traffic pre-emption solution that provides priority to emergency vehicles at intersections to improve operational safety and incident response times.

The Opticom Emergency Vehicle Preemption (EVP) system from Glocal Traffic Technologies, works alongside intersection controllers to help ensure emergency vehicles move through intersections quickly and safely. When a vehicle needs to cross an intersection, on-board EVP system in emergency vehicle sends a request to the intersection’s controller ahead of its arrival, turning the light green and clearing a path to ensure safe passage.

Warwick has had an Emergency Vehicle Preemption system in place for a number of years and the upgrade incorporates the latest GPS-based technology alongside infrared detectors.