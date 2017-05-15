Holmatro introduces new telescopic ram range

Published:  15 May, 2017

Holmatro has launched three lightweight telescopic rams that provide both more length and higher second plunger spreading force.

The new models from the hydraulic equipment supplier are ergonomically designed and feature new casting and control handles for improved grip, and LED lights at the front and back to provide a well-lit working environment. Six LED lights illuminate the plunger and the base of the ram.

Holmatro has also included an integrated laser pointer to help users achieve accurate positioning by marking the exact spot where the ram head will touch the vehicle.

The reduced weight of the new rams means they are easier to carry and handle, reducing the physical strain on rescuers. The control handle also features an improved ergonomic design that provides better grip, and a speed valve that sees the plunger quickly extend to the desired distance, speeding up the positioning process.

Related Articles

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

Williams Fire & Hazard Control offers a full line of specialized fire response equipment for oil and gas platforms

From storage tanks and pipeline emergencies to offshore platforms and vessels at sea, Williams' response personnel and specialized equipment quickly address adverse fire emergencies.

Trust the best, let us be your foam solution

AUXQUIMIA is a Spanish company whose main activity is the design, manufacture and commercialization of firefighting foam concentrates.

Foam fights fire

Europe’s foremost fire fighting foam manufacturer has been developing and producing foams since the 1920s.

Optical flame and open path gas detectors

Spectrex Inc. is a world leader in optical flame and combustible gas detection with over 30 years experience.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Q1 2017

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue Q1 2017

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2016

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2016

Calendar