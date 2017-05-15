Holmatro introduces new telescopic ram range

Holmatro has launched three lightweight telescopic rams that provide both more length and higher second plunger spreading force.

The new models from the hydraulic equipment supplier are ergonomically designed and feature new casting and control handles for improved grip, and LED lights at the front and back to provide a well-lit working environment. Six LED lights illuminate the plunger and the base of the ram.

Holmatro has also included an integrated laser pointer to help users achieve accurate positioning by marking the exact spot where the ram head will touch the vehicle.

The reduced weight of the new rams means they are easier to carry and handle, reducing the physical strain on rescuers. The control handle also features an improved ergonomic design that provides better grip, and a speed valve that sees the plunger quickly extend to the desired distance, speeding up the positioning process.