Queensland offers firefighters free bloodtest as part of PFOA study

Published:  12 May, 2017

Firefighters in Queensland worried about exposure to toxic chemicals in firefighting foams can now access free blood tests after the Queensland Government signed a policy in May offering the tests as part of a study into the long-term effects of the PFOS and PFOA.

The chemicals, found in aqueous film-forming foams, have been implicated in a number of contamination cases across Australia, and the Queensland study will make blood tests available to all past and present firefighters in the state. The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has been offering free blood tests since the end of 2016, but it is not known how many firefighters have been tested.

The blood tests will identify the presence of the chemicals in firefighters’ blood and the results will become part of a baseline study looking into the effects on human health. While they have been linked with various forms of cancer as well as other illness, both the Queensland and federal governments maintain there is no consistent evidence of adverse impact on health. The study could shed more light on the longer-term ramifications for those exposed. 

Related Articles

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

Williams Fire & Hazard Control offers a full line of specialized fire response equipment for oil and gas platforms

From storage tanks and pipeline emergencies to offshore platforms and vessels at sea, Williams' response personnel and specialized equipment quickly address adverse fire emergencies.

Trust the best, let us be your foam solution

AUXQUIMIA is a Spanish company whose main activity is the design, manufacture and commercialization of firefighting foam concentrates.

Foam fights fire

Europe’s foremost fire fighting foam manufacturer has been developing and producing foams since the 1920s.

Optical flame and open path gas detectors

Spectrex Inc. is a world leader in optical flame and combustible gas detection with over 30 years experience.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Q1 2017

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue Q1 2017

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2016

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2016

Calendar