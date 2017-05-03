New extrication and trauma challenges at the Emergency Services Show

Published:  05 May, 2017

This year’s Emergency Services Show will feature a host of new learning opportunities including CPD-accredited seminars, live demonstrations and new extrication and trauma challenges. Free-to-attend, it returns to Hall 5 at the NEC in Birmingham from 20 to 21 September 2017.

West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) will host an Extrication Challenge judged by United Kingdom Rescue Organisation (UKRO) officials. Teams of firefighters from WMFS as well as other brigades from across the UK will be briefed on road traffic collision scenarios and then compete in extractions from two car wreckages using the latest kit and rescue techniques.

A Medical and Trauma Challenge will also take place in an ‘immersive environment’ tent which will provide a realistic backdrop to the trauma scenarios. To add to the authenticity, WMFS Casualty Simulation Group will be providing casualties with realistic make-up and prosthetics. Meanwhile, WMFS Road Casualty Reduction Team (RCRT) will be demonstrating virtual reality goggles which simulate a car journey, showing drivers the consequences of their choices and actions. Together with the Central Motorway Police Group, WMFS RCRT will be offering road and motorway safety advice and there will be a presentation from an emergency services blue light response driving instructor.

Entry to the exhibition and seminars, as well as parking, is free. The NEC is physically linked to Birmingham International Station and Birmingham Airport and is directly accessible from the UK motorway network.

To register for free entry visit www.emergencyuk.com

Related Articles

  • Emergency Services Show 2017 returns to the NEC 

    This year’s ESS will feature new learning opportunities including CPD-accredited seminars which are free to attend.

  • Fire and Rescue and Industrial Fire Journal at the Emergency Services Show and Sapeur Pompier 

    F&R and IFJ will be exhibiting at the Emergency Services show, held on 21-22 September at stand D32 in hall 5.

  • Eye in the sky 

    Unmanned aerial vehicles will take centre stage at the Emergency Services Show, NEC, Birmingham (UK) on 23 and 24 September.

  • The Emergency Services Show returns to the NEC on 23-24 September 2015 

    A new seminar theatre dedicated to training will feature at The Emergency Services Show, which will return to the NEC in Birmingham from 23-24 September 2015. Free to attend, the new seminars will be led by experts who run specialist courses for emergency services personnel, and will expand the offering of free learning opportunities already available to visitors.

  • Emergency Services Show 2014 introduces UK SAR Zone 

    Taking place at the NEC (Birmingham, UK) this September, the free-to-attend Emergency Services Show is open to all ranks throughout the fire and rescue service and industrial brigades, including overseas visitors. The two-day event (24 and 25 September) offers live demonstrations, free seminars, workshops and an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge equipment, vehicles and technology.

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

Williams Fire & Hazard Control offers a full line of specialized fire response equipment for oil and gas platforms

From storage tanks and pipeline emergencies to offshore platforms and vessels at sea, Williams' response personnel and specialized equipment quickly address adverse fire emergencies.

Trust the best, let us be your foam solution

AUXQUIMIA is a Spanish company whose main activity is the design, manufacture and commercialization of firefighting foam concentrates.

Foam fights fire

Europe’s foremost fire fighting foam manufacturer has been developing and producing foams since the 1920s.

Optical flame and open path gas detectors

Spectrex Inc. is a world leader in optical flame and combustible gas detection with over 30 years experience.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Q1 2017

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue Q1 2017

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2016

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2016

Calendar