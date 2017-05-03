New extrication and trauma challenges at the Emergency Services Show

This year’s Emergency Services Show will feature a host of new learning opportunities including CPD-accredited seminars, live demonstrations and new extrication and trauma challenges. Free-to-attend, it returns to Hall 5 at the NEC in Birmingham from 20 to 21 September 2017.

West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) will host an Extrication Challenge judged by United Kingdom Rescue Organisation (UKRO) officials. Teams of firefighters from WMFS as well as other brigades from across the UK will be briefed on road traffic collision scenarios and then compete in extractions from two car wreckages using the latest kit and rescue techniques.

A Medical and Trauma Challenge will also take place in an ‘immersive environment’ tent which will provide a realistic backdrop to the trauma scenarios. To add to the authenticity, WMFS Casualty Simulation Group will be providing casualties with realistic make-up and prosthetics. Meanwhile, WMFS Road Casualty Reduction Team (RCRT) will be demonstrating virtual reality goggles which simulate a car journey, showing drivers the consequences of their choices and actions. Together with the Central Motorway Police Group, WMFS RCRT will be offering road and motorway safety advice and there will be a presentation from an emergency services blue light response driving instructor.

Entry to the exhibition and seminars, as well as parking, is free. The NEC is physically linked to Birmingham International Station and Birmingham Airport and is directly accessible from the UK motorway network.

To register for free entry visit www.emergencyuk.com