Speed networking at Stoc Expo Europe 2017

Published:  03 May, 2017

Tank terminal industry event sees 8% rise in visitors to Rotterdam’s Ahoy centre with nearly 3,000-strong attendance.

A new conference format designed to boost networking included ‘speed networking’ at the beginning of each session as well as seven expert panel sessions hosting over 30 speakers from oil majors, tank terminals and financial institutions.

The show introduced an innovative smart badge system that enabled visitors to register their interest in an exhibitor’s stand. At the end of each day visitors received a summary email with links to the products and services, which eliminated the need to carry heavy brochures.

The inaugural Global Tank Storage Awards ceremony celebrated the achievements of terminal operators, ports, equipment suppliers and individuals making a difference in the bulk liquid sector.

Loadtec Engineered Systems was named best technology provider, LBC Cepsa won the award for most efficient storage terminal, and Elios by Flyability was crowned most innovative technology.

The event showcased over 200 suppliers in the exhibition hall. According to Nick Powell of organising company Easyfairs, nearly two thirds of exhibitors have rebooked for next year.

The next Stoc Expo Europe will take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam on 20-22 March 2018. For more information email Nick Powell at nick@stocexpo.com.

