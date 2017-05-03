New ‘fit-and-forget’ portable gas monitor from Honeywell

A portable four-gas monitor that can operate continuously for two years without changing sensors or charging batteries has just been launched by Honeywell.

The BW Clip4 monitor uses non-dispersive infrared sensing technology, which consumes 1,000-times less battery power than a catalytic bead (pellistor) sensor, the traditional technology used to detect flammable gases in a portable device.

The wearable device offers simultaneous monitoring of H 2 S, CO, O 2 and combustibles (LEL) and is ideal for applications such as oil and gas, wastewater, confined space, and heavy manufacturing.

The two-year runtime offers savings in maintenance costs through long battery life and eliminating the need for repairs and the need to stock spare sensors and units. Once turned on, it runs continuously, ensuring that workers wearing the device are protected and helping to drive safety compliance.

Other features include a real-time display for instant gas readings, even in non-alarm conditions. Current gas concentration levels and changes in atmospheric conditions are also displayed.

The unit also generates record and compliance reports automatically via the Honeywell Intellidox instrument management system, and its internal test function tracks battery life and alerts users when the battery requires replacement.