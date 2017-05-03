The countdown to Interschutz 2020 has commenced

Interschutz 2020 will open its gates from 15-20 June 2020 at Hanover Fair, in Germany.

The German Fire Service Association (DFV), the German Fire Protection Association (vfdb) and the event producers at Deutsche Messe AG have agreed to develop interschutz.de, a website which will provide the latest news and product updates related to firefighting, rescue, fire protection, disaster relief and safety and security.

Dr Andreas Gruchow, a member of the Managing Board at Deutsche Messe said: ‘Our objectives include expanding the international reach of Interschutz. At the same time, we naturally want to offer an event which highlights the attractive power of the leading international event for the fire industry.’

‘Planning for Interschutz 2020 has got off to a very constructive start,’ said Dirk Aschenbrenner, president of the vfdb association. ‘I have no doubt that the show will be more than just a carbon copy of the highly successful Interschutz 2015 – it will also represent a further advance to fulfil the requirements of exhibitors and visitors from this dynamic sector.’

‘There will be an appealing event programme which will show innovation as well as proven technology. This will all be made even more attractive by focusing on a spate of new developments and refinements,’ commented DFV vice-president Frank Hachemer, who is in charge of Interschutz at his organisation.

Last Interschutz was held in June 2015 and received 1,500 exhibitors and 157,000 visitors from around the globe.

