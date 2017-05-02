Passive fire protection group expands

The Passive Fire Protection Network holds US inaugural meeting in Houston, Texas.

The aim of PFP Net is to increase the overall level of competency and knowledge within the field of PFP by developing guidelines and delivering training based on the knowledge and experience of its members.

The first technical meeting introduced PFP Net to the US hydrocarbon fire protection sector and presented the key findings from the UK’s first meeting last year, including the group’s aims for 2017.

PFP Net was launched in September 2016 as a result of the identified need to introduce standardisation within the passive fire protection industry. It aims to establish a dedicated organisation that will enable a partnership between all of those involved in the use, installation, inspection and manufacture of PFP systems. PFP Net will identify the current problems and the future needs, and then systematically resolve them as a collective industry response.

The industry group was founded by MMI Engineering, a technical consulting firm that had encountered numerous cases where PFP had been applied incorrectly (as can be seen above), compromising both safety and asset integrity.

The US launch was attended by over 50 organisations and to date the following companies have signed up as members: Total, Shell, HSE, Woodside, Hempel, Technip FMC, Perenco, Alfred Miller Contracting, Esterline, PPG, Trelleborg, Conoco Phillips, Isolatek International, Morgan Advanced Materials, Promat, Advanced Insulation, Exova, Jotun Paints, Sherwin Williams and Typhoon Performance Products.

Simon Thurlbeck, MMI practice lead in fire protection, commented: “We knew we were facing a challenge when we decided to launch the group within the current business climate, however we were confident that the industry would recognise the need for PFP Net and the benefits of membership. The group will provide guidance, training and eventually accreditation - increasing understanding and competency across the whole area of PFP, leading to a reduction in the risk of costly problems, with the potential for significant immediate and longer term cost-savings. Members will have direct input into this process, as by serving on sub-committees, or by becoming developers or deliverers of the guidance and training, their opinions and knowledge will be included in all output.”

For more information visit www.pfpnet.com.