International Water Mist Association announces key deadlines for the conference in Rome

Published:  21 April, 2017

The 17th International Water Mist Conference will – as has been announced already – take place on 25 and 26 October 2017 in Rome.

In connection with this event the International Water Mist Association (IWMA) would like to remind interested parties of the following key dates and deadlines:

  • 30 April 2017: Deadline for handing in submissions for the ‘IWMA Young Talent Award’. The winner will get the opportunity to present his/her PhD thesis in Rome.
  • 15 May 2017: Abstract Deadline – all parties interested in obtaining a slot for a presentation should make sure to hand in their submissions before that date. Also: the conference webpage will be activated on 15th May 2017. 
  • 1 July 2017: The programme for the 17th International Water Mist Conference will be published.
  • 15 July 2017: The early bird period, during which IWMA offer reduced conference tickets, ends.

For more information click here

