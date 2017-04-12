Bushfire public consultation

Standards Australia has released draft revisions to Australian Standards AS 1530.8.1 and AS 1530.8.2 for public comment, closing on 13 June 2017.

AS 1530.8.1 is the test standard for materials and elements of construction for use in bushfire prone areas of BAL-12.5 up to BAL-40 whereas AS 1530.8.2 is the test standard for materials and elements of construction for use in bushfire prone areas at BAL-FZ.

These revisions include a general review to improve clarity, intent and specification of all testing requirements as well as a number of other changes such as the inclusion of roof valley details for roof construction, a test procedure for windows with screens and shutters and a number of other improvements to clarify existing requirements or address gaps in the current standards.

Visit the SAI Global website here and here to download a copy of the draft revisions of AS 1530.8.1 and AS 1530.8.2, respectively. Please note you will need to create a free login to be able to download these public comment drafts.