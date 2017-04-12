Fire-fighting foam guidance

Published:  12 April, 2017

Fire Protection Association Australia publishes information bulletin on the selection and use of fire-fighting foams.

The document aims to increase awareness of the issues surrounding the selection of fire-fighting foams based on their performance, environmental impact, and system and equipment compatibility.

FPA Australia notes that although fire protection products must be environmentally responsible, life safety, fire protection and environmental outcomes cannot be achieved by consideration of a single performance characteristic. Other aspects including performance, personal safety, environmental impact and compatibility with equipment and materials must be considered.

Among the recommendations in the 24-page document are; that the use of foams containing PFOS should be banned and that existing stocks should be destroyed; that manufacturers should reduce and eliminate production of PFOA-containing foams; that foam users should seek evidence of foam performance for their application; that the discharge of foam should be eliminated where possible during training, testing and commissioning; and that all fire water should be contained, tested and disposed of appropriately.

To download a copy of IB06 Selection and use of firefighting foams click on the image below.

Selection and use of firefighting foams

Related Articles

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

Williams Fire & Hazard Control offers a full line of specialized fire response equipment for oil and gas platforms

From storage tanks and pipeline emergencies to offshore platforms and vessels at sea, Williams' response personnel and specialized equipment quickly address adverse fire emergencies.

Trust the best, let us be your foam solution

AUXQUIMIA is a Spanish company whose main activity is the design, manufacture and commercialization of firefighting foam concentrates.

Foam fights fire

Europe’s foremost fire fighting foam manufacturer has been developing and producing foams since the 1920s.

Optical flame and open path gas detectors

Spectrex Inc. is a world leader in optical flame and combustible gas detection with over 30 years experience.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Q1 2017

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue Q1 2017

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2016

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2016

Calendar