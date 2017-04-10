Emergency Services Show 2017 returns to the NEC

Published:  10 April, 2017

This year’s ESS will feature new learning opportunities including CPD-accredited seminars which are free to attend.

The Emergency Services Show will take place at Hall 5 of the NEC, Birmingham, UK on 20 and 21 September 2017.

A new seminar theatre dedicated to the health and wellbeing of emergency services personnel will cover fitness, nutrition, mental health and health and safety. Meanwhile, terrorism, traffic incidents, urban SAR and mass gatherings are among the topics planned for the Learning Zone, where emergency services and partner agencies will share their experiences of responding to real incidents. Other free seminars covering road safety, ICT and innovations are also being developed. All of the free seminars will be CPD-accredited.

West Midlands Fire Service will host an Extrication Challenge judged by UK Rescue Organisation officials. Teams of firefighters from WMFS as well as other brigades across the UK will be briefed on road traffic collision scenarios and then compete in extrication from two car wreckages using the latest kit and rescue techniques. The aim is to bring together teams of fire and rescue personnel to display their ability while also expanding their practical skills by learning from and teaching others involved in the same field. The Challenge will take place live on the exhibition floor enabling visitors to get up close to the action.

A Medical and Trauma Challenge will also take place in an ‘immersive environment’ tent which will provide a realistic backdrop to the trauma scenarios. To add to the authenticity WMFS Casualty Simulation Group will be providing casualties with realistic make-up and prosthetics. Meanwhile, WMFS Road Casualty Reduction Team will be demonstrating virtual reality goggles which simulate a car journey, showing drivers the consequences of their choices and actions. Together with the Central Motorway Police Group, WMFS RCRT will be offering road and motorway safety advice and there will be a presentation from an emergency services blue light response driving instructor.

The College of Paramedics will once again deliver a programme of free 30-minute CPD workshops which all emergency responders are welcome to attend. Subjects covered will include paediatric resuscitation, basic and advanced life support.

Around the indoor and outdoor exhibition visitors will be able to see and handle the latest kit and discuss their needs with over 400 suppliers. Communications, IT, PPE, public safety, training, rescue kit, fire safety, vehicles, emergency planning, road safety, medical kit and operational equipment will all be covered. Many exhibitors will be demonstrating solutions and technology on their stands, while water rescue demonstrations will take place on the Pendigo Lake outside the exhibition hall.

In the networking hub of the show, the Collaboration Zone, over 80 voluntary groups, charities and NGOs will be sharing details of the support they offer, while members of other blue lights services will be available to discuss co-response, current trends and share ideas.

 To register for free entry and to find out more, visit www.emergencyuk.com

