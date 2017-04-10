Dates announced for 4th International Tall Building Fire Safety Conference

The 4th International Tall Building Fire Safety Conference will take place on 20–22 June 2017 at Excel, London alongside the Firex International Exhibition.

With a massive increase in tall building construction in mega-cities across the world, the fire industry must keep pace with developments and changes in fire risks. The Tall Building Fire Safety Network, which offers regular courses and conferences on Tall Building Fire Safety Management in locations around the world, has announced a full schedule of events for 2017.

Attendees can choose to register for the full three-day event or for one or more of the themed days. Day 1 will consider design and fire engineering in tall buildings, while day 2 covers management and insurance of fire risk in tall buildings. Day three will consider firefighting in tall buildings.

With Early Bird rates available, book your space now at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/4th-international-tall-building-fire-safety-conference-tickets-30584752819#tickets

Meanwhile, the next Tall Building Fire Safety Management Course will take place at The Shard, London, UK on 8– 12 May 2017. Further courses are scheduled later in the year in Australia, in Sydney on 9-13 October 2017, and in Melbourne on 16-20 October 2017.

The Tall Building Fire Safety Management Training Course is packed with tools and techniques for those tasked with management. Instructors on the course are experts in their field and come with a wealth of knowledge and experience. Delivered over five days in existing Tall Buildings, the course covers a wide syllabus of relevant topics and case studies including:

Prevention, including; case studies, fire risk assessment, management systems

Detection and Alarm, cause and effect, maintenance, degraded systems, false alarms

Escape, evacuation strategies, lifts, disabled escape, wayfinding, car parks

Containment, passive barriers, steel protection, sprinklers, construction work

Firefighting, fire statistics, fire growth, firefighting techniques, wind-driven fires

The course is ideal for anyone who has a responsibility for managing fire safety in a tall building, including; high rise residential, hotels, business and office blocks and mixed-use.

For further information on the courses or to book, visit http://www.tallbuildingfiresafety.com/training-courses.php