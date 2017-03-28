Industrial Fire Journal, Spring 2017 has been published

The market-leading international publication covering response and fire protection for high-risk industry is available to read online - or you can download it here.

Contents include:

Coverage of the first International Fire & Explosion Hazard Management Conference

Hazmat and decontamination - getting clean without plumbed-in water

What an AFFF-free world would look like

Blue fire-fighting foam launch

The gold standard for protecting data centres

How FM is breaking SMART new ground

Fire detection goes BIM

For the next issue, copy deadline 12 May, we will be covering:

• Petrochemical plants, industrial firefighting and training for industrial incidents: foam, foam delivery systems and components such as pumps, monitors and nozzles.

• Warehousing protection: managing fire safety in distribution/storage facilities and recycling/waste centres; fixed detection and suppression systems.

• Vehicles: fire trucks, industrial pumpers and bulk water transfer equipment. Plus we look at the challenges that are ahead as a result of the growth in alternative fuels.

• Passive fire protection: materials for industrial and commercial applications; plus news of the US launch of the Hydrocarbon Passive Fire Protection Network.

• Alarms and evacuation: voice and visual alerting systems, sirens, sounders and other mass-alerting technology.

Do you have a story? Get in touch with the editor: j.sanchez@hgluk.com