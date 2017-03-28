Industrial Fire Journal, Spring 2017 has been published

Published:  30 March, 2017

The market-leading international publication covering response and fire protection for high-risk industry is available to read online - or you can download it here.

Contents include:

  • Coverage of the first International Fire & Explosion Hazard Management Conference
  • Hazmat and decontamination - getting clean without plumbed-in water
  • What an AFFF-free world would look like
  • Blue fire-fighting foam launch
  • The gold standard for protecting data centres
  • How FM is breaking SMART new ground
  • Fire detection goes BIM

 For the next issue, copy deadline 12 May, we will be covering:

Petrochemical plants, industrial firefighting and training for industrial incidents: foam, foam delivery systems and components such as pumps, monitors and nozzles.

Warehousing protection: managing fire safety in distribution/storage facilities and recycling/waste centres; fixed detection and suppression systems.

Vehicles: fire trucks, industrial pumpers and bulk water transfer equipment. Plus we look at the challenges that are ahead as a result of the growth in alternative fuels.

Passive fire protection: materials for industrial and commercial applications; plus news of the US launch of the Hydrocarbon Passive Fire Protection Network.

Alarms and evacuation: voice and visual alerting systems, sirens, sounders and other mass-alerting technology.

Do you have a story? Get in touch with the editor: j.sanchez@hgluk.com

