Industrial Fire Journal, Spring 2017 has been published
Published: 30 March, 2017
The market-leading international publication covering response and fire protection for high-risk industry is available to read online - or you can download it here.
Contents include:
- Coverage of the first International Fire & Explosion Hazard Management Conference
- Hazmat and decontamination - getting clean without plumbed-in water
- What an AFFF-free world would look like
- Blue fire-fighting foam launch
- The gold standard for protecting data centres
- How FM is breaking SMART new ground
- Fire detection goes BIM
For the next issue, copy deadline 12 May, we will be covering:
• Petrochemical plants, industrial firefighting and training for industrial incidents: foam, foam delivery systems and components such as pumps, monitors and nozzles.
• Warehousing protection: managing fire safety in distribution/storage facilities and recycling/waste centres; fixed detection and suppression systems.
• Vehicles: fire trucks, industrial pumpers and bulk water transfer equipment. Plus we look at the challenges that are ahead as a result of the growth in alternative fuels.
• Passive fire protection: materials for industrial and commercial applications; plus news of the US launch of the Hydrocarbon Passive Fire Protection Network.
• Alarms and evacuation: voice and visual alerting systems, sirens, sounders and other mass-alerting technology.
