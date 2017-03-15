UK National Operational Guidance consultation for Fires on board vessels has been issued

The official consultation of the (UK) National Operational Guidance has opened for Fires on board vessels. Further information about the National Operational Guidance Programme can be found here.

This consultation focuses on one piece of activity guidance. A draft copy can be found by clicking on this link Fires on board vessels.

One does not have to be operationally involved to have an opinion on the draft guidance and responses are welcomed from people outside of the fire and rescue service. The Fires on board vessels consultation will close at midday on 28 April 2017.



It is not mandatory to respond to all of the questions in the survey; participants are welcome to only complete those areas that they have an interest or expertise in.



What happens after the consultation has closed?

All of the consultation responses will be considered by the project teams. The project boards will make recommendations on what should be changed for the final version of the guidance, and record their reasons. The draft version will then be edited and amended as necessary.



The final decision on the content of the published guidance will be made by the National Operational Guidance programme board. The Fires on board vessels guidance is due to be published in June 2017.

If you have any questions about the consultation please get in contact by emailing nogpteam@ukfrs.com.



How to participate in the consultation

•Please read completely through the pdf version of the draft guidance before attempting to respond, otherwise, it may limit the relevance of your responses



•Read through all the questions before starting the consultation



•The draft guidance contains section numbers – to assist us please quote these when providing your comments



•Please be aware that you will need to complete the survey in one session; for this reason, we strongly suggest that you capture your responses in a Word document, before transferring them into the online survey. This will ensure that, if you experience technical difficulties when completing the survey, or have to restart completing it, you do not lose your text.



•Please complete your contact details in case we need to clarify any of your responses



Once you have read the draft guidance please click on the survey link below to complete your response:



Fires on board vessels



To help you with this, you may find it useful to see a pdf version of the consultation: Fires on board vessels consultation questions pdf

