Airservices Australia awards PPE contract to Bristol Uniforms and Pac Fire

Bristol Uniforms, together with its distributor Pac Fire Australia, has landed a five-year contract with Airservices Australia to supply and maintain its airport firefighter PPE.

Airservices Australia is responsible for managing Australia’s aviation rescue firefighting (ARFF) services at 26 of the country’s busiest airports, including Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Darwin and Perth.

Bristol Uniforms will supply 1,900 sets of PPE in three batches over the next two years, with the first batch of over 600 already on order.

Following extensive wearer trials, Airservices Australia opted for Bristol’s Ergotech Action range, which offers special shaping for optimal compatibility and greater rotational mobility. In particular, this lightweight, ergonomic range features special shoulder shaping for greater comfort when wearing breathing apparatus, plus large underarm gussets for greater reach manoeuvrability.

Airservices Australia was familiar with this design as its existing kit is currently from the same range. This time however it opted for a Hainsworth Titan1260 all gold outer, a Gore Crosstech Airlock moisture barrier and a red Nomex slick liner - a slightly different fabric combination to reflect the newer, better-performing materials available on the market today.

Pac Fire will handle the aftercare and maintenance of the garments over the lifetime of the contract. This was particularly appealing to Airservices Australia as it will ensure that its kit remains safe and meets all the necessary performance requirements.

Joint managing director of Bristol Uniforms, Roger Startin said: ‘Ergotech Action is a versatile and popular range which was clearly favoured during wearer trials. This, combined with the thorough care and maintenance package offered by Pac Fire, helped to secure the contract. We are sure Airservices Australia will be delighted with the new kit. Manufacturing has already begun and we are on track for delivery in April.’

Paul Clark, Business Development Manager at Pac Fire said: ‘The team at Pac Fire Australia, with the support of Bristol Uniforms, worked hard for this so we are happy with the win. The award cements our position as market leaders in the supply of firefighting PPE across Australia and we will continue to look for new opportunities in the Australian market with Bristol’s innovative designs and range of world leading fabric solutions.’