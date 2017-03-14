Playmobil and London Fire Brigade engage over 400,000 children

Playmobil and the London Fire Brigade have marked the end of a very special year of activity with a £2,300 donation to the Brigade’s charities of choice, having engaged almost 400,000 children in teaching them about fire safety in the Brigade's 150th year.

The launch of a sing-a-long stop-motion video kicked off the year-long partnership, featuring a specialist crew of Playmobil firefighters to ensure children know who to call when they are in danger. The video was shown to pupils aged 2-5 in schools across the capital during visits from the Brigade’s education team and hosted on Youtube to teach far and wide, available as an asset for future education plans across the country.

Playmobil play areas were put in place at 65 free London fire station open days, attracting over 61,000 visitors. Little ones could learn important lessons as well as play firefighter for the day, accompanied by both real firefighters and life-sized Playmobil ones. Limited-edition London Fire Brigade versions of popular Playmobil Fire Brigade sets were created and sold at the events and online at Kerrison Toys, with the toy brand donating £2,300 of profits to the Brigade’s charities of choice. A Playmobil firefighter will soon be taking up residence at London Fire Brigade’s museum which is temporarily hosted at Albert Embankment Lambeth.

The initiatives were covered extensively by media and influencers, including Sky News, ITV London, The Times, The Sun, Metro, Evening Standard and Netmums.

Jamie Dickinson, Playmobil Marketing Manager, said: ‘We’ve loved working with the London Fire Brigade, it’s been a pleasure to help bring fire safety lessons to life for children. Our Fire Brigade sets have been a firm favourite for many years now, so it’s great to expand on that and encourage educational play across London and beyond.’

London Fire Brigade’s head of community safety Chris O’Conner said:‘The Playmobil video is a fantastic resource that will continue to be used by our Education Team and our firefighters when visiting the youngest children in nurseries and reception classes across the capital, as part of their fire prevention outreach work.’



