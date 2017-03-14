F&R Q1, 2017 has been published

Fire and Rescue Q1, 2017 has been published, the world’s most innovative and interesting firefighting magazine has been published again.

What can you read in this issue:

· A profile of top instructors from five international fire training facilities reveals what motivates a fire trainer, and provides an insight into the latest trends and challenges in fire training across Europe.

· Andragogy principles can be incorporated into virtual reality systems that provide a truly comprehensive training approach.

· The Resilience and Emergencies Series project brings together leaders from the resilience community in both public and private sectors to explore some of the biggest challenges faced in the field.

· A Canadian mobile communications provider has launched a solution that could make interoperability easier.

· One of the most advanced firefighting training and research facilities in the world is due to open in The Netherlands in 2018.

· Two PPE manufacturers highlight what they see as key trends in PPE design and manufacture, and where they believe it is heading in the future.

· New research into fire behaviour is changing current thinking on the use of ventilation. F&R presents the latest strategies for effective tactical ventilation.

· Diesel emissions have been linked with a number of serious health conditions. A direct-source capture filter could improve firehouse air quality and help protect firefighters.

· The Airport Fire Officers Association held its 18th annual conference in January 2017. The leading event for aviation fire service and aerodrome incident response personnel welcomed over 240 delegates from all over the world and from a wide range of organisations.

· Surrey FRS has developed a highly trained water-rescue capability because the county faces considerable risk from flooding thanks to numerous canals and waterways such as the River Thames.

· Team cohesion and a focus on constantly evolving drill scenarios are at the heart of effective Hazmat response. Successful outcomes depend on a flexible mindset, regular training, and strong leadership.

· Day-to-day, Hazmat may focus mostly on small-scale scenarios, but these specialist professionals need to be ready to deal with major events at a moment’s notice. F&R presents the challenges of preparing for these low-frequency/high-hazard incidents.

Please see what is in store for F&R Q2 and how you can contribute

I would like to ask for your editorial participation in the next issue of Fire and Rescue magazine, which will be published at the end of May. We will be covering the topics below, but you are also welcome to send in news, case studies or other articles relevant to our readership of senior firefighting and rescue personnel all over the world.

Please see what is in store for F&R Q2 and how you can contribute.

Synopsis Fire and Rescue Q2, 2017

Copy Deadline April 24, 2017

Advertising deadline May 12, 2017

Published May 31, 2017

Features

· Wildland firefighting: a global overview of wildfires, and a focus on the development of new response strategies and equipment.

· International Fire Instructors Workshop report: the overview of the highlights of the IFIW, held in Shanghai in January this 2017, reveals the latest insights into compartment firefighting strategies.

· Lithium-ion batteries: how to deal with lithium-ion battery incidents; what is the latest legislation; and what should responders look out for.

· Extrication and rescue special: a profile of the top RESCUE instructors from all over the world.

· PPE: Duty of care – how to avoid occupational diseases, by wearing the right equipment and maintaining the right PPE procedures. F&R reviews international case-studies which promote best practice.

· Foams powders and gels: Class A foams and alternative extinguishing agents in focus.

· BA and compressors: an overview of new product developments including the latest telematics applications.

· Portable gas detection: firefighters use both single gas and multi-gas monitors for personal monitoring and portable safety applications providing protection against a wide range of industrial gas hazards. Models vary in size and complexity depending on the number and type of gas sensors used, display and certification.

· Hoses, nozzles and monitors: what’s new?

· Training simulators: new types of live and digital simulators for the fire service.

· ARFF training: new EASA directive and its implications for airport fire and rescue services.

Bonus magazine distribution: NFPA, Boston, FRI, Charlotte NC

