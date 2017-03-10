Training Basis Weeze launches new ARFF/RFF Training Academy

Training Base Weeze, the international training centre for emergency services, has expanded its area of expertise into the aircraft rescue firefighting/ rescue firefighting (ARFF/ RFF) sector. The facility, based on the German-Dutch border, is launching the new ARFF and RFF training academy on 28 April 2017 during a special ceremony.

Training Base Weeze has made a considerable investment in the latest training simulators for this purpose, including a passenger aircraft simulator, a helicopter and an original ATR-42 aircraft fuselage with a complete interior.

One of the reasons for the launch of the ARFF training academy is that EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) has introduced a new directive; AMC1 ADR.OPS.B.010(B)1*states that airport fire and rescue services and other airport staff should practice on the type of aircraft that they most commonly receive at their own aerodrome. Continued dialogue with students and instructors revealed that there is the requirement for high-quality training in this field on real fires and the most realistic simulators possible.



Training Base Weeze offers the following types of education and training rigs, amongst others:

- A live fire training aircraft simulator, which can function as a passenger aircraft (27 metres in length and seven metres in height. (class A fire internally/ propane externally)

- A fire training helicopter, a Sikorsky replica (12 metres in length four metres in height. (class A fire internally/ propane externally)

- An original ATR-42 passenger aircraft, which is completely furnished with seats and a galley interior.

- Three air crash tenders for practical fire training, with the opportunity to use foam and powder.

- A clean helicopter training rig.

Stephan Hanegraaf, International Training and Business Development Manager for Training Base Weeze explained: ‘The reason why we invested in these types of training rigs is because they can be used in multiple ways and they can simulate fires as they would be most commonly received aircraft at European aerodromes with the new international EASA directive in mind.’



Training Base Weeze is a TEEX (Texas Engineering Extension Service) accredited facility and is a TEEX Cooperative Learning Centre.

‘This means we can draw from this immense pool of knowledge and experience,’ said Hanegraaf. Only the best instructors have been appointed to deliver the courses. Our instructors are all active within the aviation fire service in multiple countries. They have far-reaching experience in delivering training courses, in civil as well as military aviation.

‘We aim to create extremely competent incident commanders, who will be able to apply a sound decision-making process, without becoming complacent, and who will be able to assess risk realistically during any type of incident.’



The new ARFF/RFF curriculum consists of three new courses:



• EASA training technical assistance (Rescue technicians for aircraft and helicopters)

• Recurrent EASA ARFF-training

• On-scene commander training



Training Base Weeze is aiming the new courses at all 32 countries which fall under EASA jurisdiction, and the job titles these are aimed at including ARFF/RFF firefighters and senior officers, airport Operations personnel, but also at local authority fire service and other emergency services with ARFF/RFF responsibility.

Safety training for airline crew as well as government legislative staff will also be provided by the training academy as well as for many other different disciplines active in the aviation industry.



The new aviation training academy will be officially launched on 14 March in front of dignitaries from the aviation and firefighting industry. There will be live firefighting demonstrations, as well as presentations from top aviation firefighting professionals



Training Base Weeze offers a highly varied curriculum of training courses to the emergency services and other organisations, including security services, airline cabin and maintenance crew, tourism academies, and Government agencies.



‘Our training ground is the largest of its kind in Europe; and because it is based on a former RAF airbase we have unlimited space for a multitude of scenarios for firefighters, ambulance, police and the military and other agencies with safety and emergency training requirements. We can offer a complete package. We have three different hotel facilities and our own restaurant on-site. We are also proud to say that we have our own bar, and this offers, even more, networking opportunities,’ he explained.



‘Fire services can hire our protective garment and technical equipment or bring their own, and we also boast excellent transport links, because Training Base Weeze is easy to reach from anywhere in Europe, having Airport Weeze at 800 meters distance, while also being easily accessible from the motorway,’ concluded Hanegraaf.



To join Training Basis Weeze on April 28, and to witness the official launch of the ARFF Training Academy, presentations and live fire demonstrations, contact Stephan Hanegraaf.